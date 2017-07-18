Dissecting Tigers’ Return For J.D., Including Third Baseman Of Future

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Tigers dealt J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for three unheralded prospects: third basemen Dawel Lugo and shortstops Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Not one of the three ranks among Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and though Lugo was the second best prospect in Arizona’s organization, neither Alcantara nor King ranked among the D-backs’ top 10.

Most Tigers fans, needless to say, were disappointed with the return. GM Al Avila was not.

“I would say we’re very happy with the package we got,” he told reporters.

The #Tigers are thrilled with return, too, particularly Dawel Lugo, who former GM Dave Stewart originally acquired in Cliff Pennington trade — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 18, 2017

That may be because Avila knew what he was facing. It was a buyer’s market, for one, and very few contending teams were in need of a position player, particularly an outfielder. What’s more, the deck was stacked against the Tigers from the start regarding a Martinez trade. The slugger is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter, the Tigers weren’t going to be able to re-sign him and the rest of the league knew it.

Sure, they could have waited until July 31 in search of a better offer, but they would have run the risk of the market for Martinez drying up. Had his small number of potential suitors found alternative solutions, the Tigers would have been in quite the quandary. This is to say nothing of the specter of injury. It’s fair to say Avila struck when he felt the iron was hottest.

“We have done our research and we have done our homework quite well,” Avila told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. “Unlike what you might see reported where you think there are 29 clubs out there knocking the door down, it’s not like that. The options are somewhat limited and you have to go with the teams that you feel really want the guy and put forth the effort to get him.

“The risk of going into the last couple of days of the trade deadline to see if something better develops, for us, was really not important because we felt the deal we got was a good deal.”

So — who exactly are these prospects coming the Tigers’ way? Let’s take a look.

Dawel Lugo

The 22-year-old may well be Detroit’s third baseman of the future. Nicholas Castellanos isn’t cut out for the position defensively, just as Miguel Cabrera isn’t long for first base. When Castellanos makes the likely move across the diamond so Cabrera can become a full-time DH, someone will have to fill the hole at the hot corner.

Lugo sounds like the Tigers’ man.

“We feel we have an everyday third baseman that can play really good defense, hit really well and we feel there’s some power coming. A real good player from both ends of the table. He was the main guy of the package,” Avila told FS-D.

Over 88 games with Arizona’s Double-A affiliate this season, Lugo hit .282 with seven home runs, 43 RBI and a .753 OPS. He also had 21 doubles. The Tigers will send him to Double-A Erie and expect he’ll make the jump to Triple-A Toledo next year.

“We feel that next year there shouldn’t be any issues with him going to Triple-A. From there, obviously it’s up to him. In another year or so he can be up in the big leagues,” said Avila.

Sergio Alcantara

Alcantara, who was Arizona’s 15th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, sounds like a younger version of Jose Iglesias — a terrific defensive shortstop without much pop at the plate. Scouting reports say he has a phenomenal arm, slick hands and above-average range. They also point to his lack of extra-base power and question if he has the bat to be an everyday shortstop in the majors.

Over 86 games in the High-A California League, the 21-year-old hit .279 with three home runs, 28 RBI and a .706 OPS. He will report to High-A Lakeland.

“We expect for him to go to Double-A next year and play shortstop there,” said Avila.

The Tigers are hoping the switch-hitting Alcantara has an everyday future in the big leagues.

“He’s a very good defensive player, very athletic, and we feel he’s got the potential to be a pretty good hitter, too,” Avila said.

Jose King

Avila described King, 18, as a high-risk, high-reward prospect.

He’s still in rookie ball, about as far from the majors as a prospect can be, but the Tigers believe he has the makeup to climb the ladder.

“Tremendous tools, tremendous work ethic and we feel he’s got high upside,” said Avila.

King’s best attribute is his speed. He’s a 70-grade runner, the highest number on the prospect scale, and he stole 21 bases last season in 61 games in the Dominican Summer League.

Avila said the next step for King is either with the West Michigan Whitecaps or the Connecticut Tigers.