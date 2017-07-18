Jennifer Lopez Continues To Show Off On Instagram

July 18, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I’m not much of a drinker, but I do know that fine wine gets better with age. Jennifer Lopez also is in that category.

I don’t believe there is a more attractive 47-year-old woman in this world.

Lopez, who has been setting a fire to Instagram lately, decided to once again spice up her account with a photo letting everyone know she is “missing Miami.”

Wearing a black bikini with tiny bottoms, the actress and singer was laying on her belly so you could see a little glimpse of her backside.

Missing Miami…⛱🏝☀️👄

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The photo was liked by over 1 million people and rightfully so.

Lopez, who is a former “Fly Girl” from “In Living Color,” has been dating former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. I’m sure in the following summer weeks we will get even more amazing photos from Lopez.

 

