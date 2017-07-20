Investigation Into Death Of Saginaw Man While In Police Custody Continues

SAGINAW COUNTY (WWJ) – The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the death of a suspect shortly after his arrest for suspicion of drunk driving in Saginaw Township.

State Police Sgt. Duane Zook says 38-year-old Farhad Jabbari of Saginaw was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday after being shot during the altercation. Zook says one officer suffered an arm wound and was hospitalized. The second officer suffered facial and eye injuries and was treated at a hospital and released.

“During the altercation that happened, one of the officers fired his service weapon fatally injuring and wounding Mr. Jabbari,” said Zook. “During that altercation secondary officer was shot as well – he sustained a gunshot wound – just above the elbow.”

When Michigan State Police arrived on the scene – Jabbari was dead and had only one wrist in a handcuff.

Additional witnesses have been identified through social media says Zook, “the officers have to track them down and interview them — and it’s just going to take a pretty lengthy period of time to locate and interview those individuals.”

An investigation into the shooting continues, Zook says it has not been determined which officer fired at Zabbari or how the suspect was able to assault the officers.

“Hopefully the in-car video will tell us everything we need to know,” says Zook.

Footage from the patrol car will also be part of the review and investigation – in addition to statements from the two officers involved.

When the investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutors Office for review.