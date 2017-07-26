Police: Driver Flees Scene After Causing Crash During U-Turn

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a driver who caused a critical accident on the city’s west side and then fled the scene.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on 7 Mile Road at Sunderland, just west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the driver of a red Oldsmobile Alero made an illegal U-turn and struck a Honda that was traveling in the correct direction. The Alero broadsided the Honda on its passenger side, according to police.

Serious injury — possibly fatal — accident closes Seven Mile at Sunderlin, btwn M39/Southfield Fwy and Evergreen Rd. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/J2R3Pc5OQR — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) July 26, 2017

A person who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Honda was critically injured and taken to the hospital with a head injury. It’s unknown if the driver of that vehicle was injured.

The driver of the Alero fled the scene on foot immediately after the collision.

Seven Mile remains closed between Sunderland and Stahalin as police continue their investigation.

