‘Flint’ The Movie, Spotlighting Water Crisis, Due To Premiere In Fall

FLINT (WWJ) – The movie titled “Flint” on the Lifetime network featuring Queen Latifah and Jill Scott is based on the lives of several activists that brought national attention the water crisis, including Flint resident Melissa Mays.

During a press tour for the movie, Mays reportedly called on Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to face charges over the water crisis.

The movie’s executive producer said the purpose is to put a spotlight on the crisis that Mays says has not ended for Flint residents.

Flint’s water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, starting in spring 2014. While under the control of state-appointed financial managers, the city of nearly 100,000 tapped the Flint River as its water source while a new pipeline was being built to Lake Huron. But the river water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion.

As a result, lead leached into drinking water from old pipes and fixtures.

Latifah is hoping her role in the movie will bring more attention to what she calls one the great American tragedies of this century.

Latifah says government officials including Michigan Governor Rick Snyder acted for too long like the crisis wasn’t happening. She spoke Thursday during filming in Toronto.

The movie “Flint” premieres Oct. 28 on the Lifetime cable network.