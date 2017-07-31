Detroit Tigers, Shane Green, MLB, Closer, New York Yankees, MLB Trade Deadline, Justin Wilson

Shane Greene Named New Closer For Tigers

July 31, 2017 6:09 PM
NEW YORK — With Justin Wilson on his way to Chicago, the Tigers will move forward with Shane Greene as the club’s new closer.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus made the announcement prior to Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees. According to MLive, Ausmus considered Greene “the obvious answer” as the Tigers’ new closer.

tigers greene gtydburleson e1461527167638 Shane Greene Named New Closer For Tigers

Greene will be the Tigers’ third designated closer this season.

“From the guys we have here remaining, he’s pitched the best,” Ausmus told reporters on Monday in New York.

The Tigers officially traded Wilson to the Chicago Cubs earlier in the day, and called up Joe Jimenez from Triple-A Toledo to take Wilson’s spot on the roster. To go along with Greene and Jimenez, the Tigers’ bullpen now includes Alex Wilson, Daniel Stumpf, Bruce Rondon, Chad Bell, Warwick Saupold and Drew VerHagen.

Ausmus did not confirm who will take over as the setup man in the eighth inning, according to reports.

Greene is 2-2 with a 2.74 ERA across 46 innings in 50 games this year. He has two saves in six career opportunities, both of which coming last season.

