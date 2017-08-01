Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Detroit

By Chase Hunt

Summer, as it always does, is flying by. Vacations had and last-minute adventures planned, it’s time to soak up the sun and warm weather before another season flees us. Detroit’s greater region has something for all ages to enjoy from zoos to waterparks to having a picnic on Belle Isle.This guide will get you started in planning some family friendly last-minute activities in the area.

The Henry Ford

20900 Oakland Blvd.

Dearborn, MI 48124

(313) 982-6001

www.thehenryford.org

The Henry Ford is one of Detroit’s iconic locations to visit with acres upon acres artifacts, hands-on activities and plenty of new things to learn. Visit the museum to see American innovation at its finest. Explore the world around the world’s great minds that brought us to where we are today with technologies. After, take a stroll through Greenfield Village, the outdoor living history museum, where the family can relive America’s past. Have boys who love cars? The Ford Rouge Factory offers tours and the family can experience what it’s like to be part of one of America’s most historic moments. Check the website for times as well as what may be planned for the day at the complex.

Belle Isle Conservancy

300 River Place Drive, Suite 2800

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 331-7760

www.belleisleconservancy.org Since being taken over by the state, Belle Isle Conservancy has been well-maintained and is a prime spot for a quiet day out. Pack lunches and enjoy a picnic with the family before heading over to the aquarium or nature zoo. Want to bring bikes and ride around? No problem. There’s a bike trail that runs around the island which makes for an educational yet relaxing experience for all ages. Red Oaks Waterpark

1455 E. 13 Mile

Madison Heights, MI 48071

(248) 858-0918

www.oakgov.com Red Oaks Waterpark is ideal for the entire family to lay out in the sun while riding a tube down a lazy river. The children’s area has heated pools, water jets and bubblers, a tipping bucket and plenty of splash time fun. Teenagers and adults can check out the slides, wave pool and float around the nearly 1,000 ft. river ride.

Related: Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Detroit

Detroit Zoo

8450 W. 10 Mile Rd.

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 541-5717

www.detroitzoo.org Who doesn’t like being around exotic animals while learning about their habitats? The Detroit Zoo is a prime location for anyone, young or old, to spend a day admiring wildlife. The penguin conservatory is a one of a kind in the world with 33,000 sq.ft. housing more than 80 penguins of four different species. The building itself is spectacular replicating the Antarctic icescape.