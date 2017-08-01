Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Detroit

By Chase Hunt
Summer, as it always does, is flying by. Vacations had and last-minute adventures planned, it’s time to soak up the sun and warm weather before another season flees us. Detroit’s greater region has something for all ages to enjoy from zoos to waterparks to having a picnic on Belle Isle.This guide will get you started in planning some family friendly last-minute activities in the area.
The Henry Ford
20900 Oakland Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 982-6001
www.thehenryford.org
The Henry Ford is one of Detroit’s iconic locations to visit with acres upon acres artifacts, hands-on activities and plenty of new things to learn. Visit the museum to see American innovation at its finest. Explore the world around the world’s great minds that brought us to where we are today with technologies. After, take a stroll through Greenfield Village, the outdoor living history museum, where the family can relive America’s past. Have boys who love cars? The Ford Rouge Factory offers tours and the family can experience what it’s like to be part of one of America’s most historic moments. Check the website for times as well as what may be planned for the day at the complex.
Belle Isle Conservancy
300 River Place Drive, Suite 2800
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 331-7760
www.belleisleconservancy.org
Since being taken over by the state, Belle Isle Conservancy has been well-maintained and is a prime spot for a quiet day out. Pack lunches and enjoy a picnic with the family before heading over to the aquarium or nature zoo. Want to bring bikes and ride around? No problem. There’s a bike trail that runs around the island which makes for an educational yet relaxing experience for all ages.
Red Oaks Waterpark
1455 E. 13 Mile
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 858-0918
www.oakgov.com
Red Oaks Waterpark is ideal for the entire family to lay out in the sun while riding a tube down a lazy river. The children’s area has heated pools, water jets and bubblers, a tipping bucket and plenty of splash time fun. Teenagers and adults can check out the slides, wave pool and float around the nearly 1,000 ft. river ride.
Detroit Zoo
8450 W. 10 Mile Rd.
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-5717
www.detroitzoo.org
Who doesn’t like being around exotic animals while learning about their habitats? The Detroit Zoo is a prime location for anyone, young or old, to spend a day admiring wildlife. The penguin conservatory is a one of a kind in the world with 33,000 sq.ft. housing more than 80 penguins of four different species. The building itself is spectacular replicating the Antarctic icescape.
Garden Bowl
The Majestic
4120 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI
(313) 833-9700 ext. 205
www.majesticdetroit.com
It may just be bowling, but it’s bowling in one of Detroit’s landmark locations. In 1913, the Garden Bowl located at the Majestic was once considered a country club for the working man. It has since become a hot spot for bowling both with leagues and open. It’s known for Rock-N-Bowl, glowing bowling events with live music being spun. It’s best to call ahead of time to make sure lanes will be open and the price varies based on which half of the day visitors come for a favorite past-time. Shoe rentals are $3 and bumpers and ball ramps are of course available for the little ones.
