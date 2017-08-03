DTE: Underground Cable Failure Caused Explosions In Greektown

DETROIT (WWJ) – Officials say an underground electrical cable failure caused explosions in Greektown that sent manhole covers into the air and forced evacuations.

The series of blasts happened Wednesday night, prompting fire crews to rush to an area near Fishbones restaurant, on Monroe between Brush and Beaubien. The restaurant was evacuated, along with the nearby Atheneum Suite Hotel.

DTE Energy says a high voltage cable failed under the street.

“We have our crews on scene now. They’re going to be working 24 hours a day to get that repaired. No customers were impacted,” said spokesperson Robin Thompson. “It has been mitigated as of right now and there should not be any more manhole covers that are blown.”

The explosions were felt at Greektown Casino, where Victor Bryant was playing slots at the time.

“We heard a boom and the whole building of the casino shook,” he said.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says the force of the explosions also blew a door off a nearby building and damaged a car.

No injuries were reported.