Man Arrested After Pickup Injures Several People In Warren Bus Shelter

August 3, 2017 3:40 PM
WARREN (WWJ/AP) – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after the pickup truck he was driving struck and injured about a half-dozen people waiting inside a bus stop shelter north of Detroit.

Nichols said the injured people were gathered Wednesday afternoon in the bus shelter because it was raining. Witnesses said the pickup driver appeared to be turning into a Subway restaurant when the truck hit the shelter.

According to Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, two of the people injured “were kind of trapped underneath the pickup.”  All of the injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The names and conditions of the victims were not released.

In a Facebook post, the mayor called it a “very serious accident.”

“Both Warren Police and Fire were quick to assist involving this unthinkable accident! My prayers go out to the victims and their families,” Fouts added.

Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols told The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens Thursday that investigators are working with prosecutors on “appropriate charges” against the driver.

An investigation is ongoing.

