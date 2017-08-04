Detroit Man Who Led Police Chase Arraigned On Separate Charges

DETROIT (WWJ) — A 42-year-old man has been arraigned on several charges, including domestic violence, just a day after he faced a judge on kidnapping charges in the case involving a 2-year-old Detroit girl.

Grady Barrett allegedly told a 24-year-old woman walking near Grove and Schaefer Streets in Detroit that he wanted to talk Monday night. Prosecutors say he grabbed her arms, punched and strangled her, and threw her to the ground when she tried to walk away. Barrett then allegedly took her cell phone and demanded she get into his vehicle.

Barrett is charged with assault by strangulation, larceny from a person and domestic violence.

The following day Barrett led police on a chase after he abducted 2-year-old Sondra Renee from her aunt’s home in the 21000 block of Karl, near 7 Mile and Lahser Roads. The chase began in Monroe County and crossed state lines before he was finally captured in Detroit.

Police used a “PIT maneuver to push the car off the roadway into a parked vehicle.” Renee was taken to Children’s Hospital after the chase and Barrett was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

There was also a third person in the vehicle, an unidentified woman, who is being considered as an accomplice at this time.

Investigators said Barrett is the girl’s mother’s boyfriend, and not the child’s biological father. The aunt was babysitting for the mother at the time of the abduction, police said.