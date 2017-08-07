Benefit Tonight For UFO Factory Employees After Bar Badly Damaged

August 7, 2017 5:00 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A benefit to be held Monday night aims to help workers left jobless after a popular Corktown bar closed indefinitely following an accident last week.

The UFO Factory was rocked by the construction of a major housing and retail project next door. Workers dug a hole too close to the building, causing structural damage to the bar.

Reports say the damage is so bad, the property could be condemned.

Regular patrons have been visiting the closed bar to assess the situation.

“I hope it opens up within a few months,” said one man, who didn’t give his name. “If it does close indefinitely I hope that they relocate to someplace just as nice.”

The bar owner and the developer have apparently been at odds because the bar owner refused to sell his property to the developer. One employee told WWJ the owner recently turned down yet another offer.

The benefit will take place at the El Club on Vernor, with about a dozen DJs spinning tracks. There will also be a silent auction. Admission is whatever you want to donate and 00 percent of food and drink sales will go to help roughly 15 UFO employees. [Get more details]

GoFundMe account has also been launched to help the roughly 15 employees who are now out of work.

