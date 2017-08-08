Former Michigan Boy Scouts Troop Leader Sentenced In Child Sex Case

DETROIT (WWJ) – A former Michigan Boy Scouts leader and Border Control Agent has been sentenced after pleading guilty to fourth degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child.

Wayne County Circuit Judge Lawrence Talon on Tuesday sentenced 38-year-old David Radecki to one year in jail and five years probation. While on probation he must have no contact with either the victim or his mother, no unsupervised contact with minors under 16 years old, and must not participate in any activities which involve or include minors.

Radecki, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes, must register as a sex offender.

Police said their investigation began back in October 2016, after the victim — a 12-year-old member of Radecki’s Boy Scouts troop —reported that “he had been inappropriately touched multiple times” by Radecki.

After the charges were filed back in March, the Boys Scouts of America released a statement, calling the “abhorrent” allegations against everything for which the organization stands.

“Upon learning of these allegations we took action to preclude this individual from any further participation in the Scouting program,” the statement read. “The safety of our youth members is of paramount importance and we seek to prevent child abuse through a comprehensive program of education on the subject, the chartered organization leader selection process, criminal background and other checks, policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse.”

Investigators have said they believe Radecki may have abused additional children, and they’re asking anyone with information to call Romulus police at 734-941-8400.