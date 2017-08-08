It’s Only A Test: Army Conducts Training Exercise In Warren

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you see smoke and emergency vehicles in Warren, don’t be alarmed.

The U.S. Army’s Detroit Arsenal is conducting an emergency response training exercise beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Army installation in Warren near Mound Road and 11 Mile Road.

Officials say the training exercise will test the Army’s and community emergency responder’s ability to react to a simulated explosion near the 11 Mile Road entrance to the installation. Smoke will be used and many emergency vehicles will be responding to the 11 Mile Road entrance of the installation — this is just a simulated event. It is not real.

During the facility evacuation portion of the exercise from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m., both eastbound and westbound entrance ramps from 696 to northbound Mound Road will be closed as well as periodic closures on westbound 11 Mile near the arsenal. The northbound entrance ramp to Mound Road from 11 Mile Road will also be closed. Northbound traffic on Mound Road will be restricted between 11 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road. There will also be periodic closures to westbound Mound Road near the arsenal between Van Dyke Road and Mound Road beginning at 9 a.m.

In preparation for the exercise, the 11 Mile Road entrance to the installation will be closed, which may also cause traffic backups on northbound Mound Road from 6 to 9 a.m.

