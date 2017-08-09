Roseville Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Mt. Clemens Man After Fight At Party

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Roseville man is behind bars, charged in the stabbing death of a Mount Clemens man whose body was found in a parked car over the weekend.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Galawn Maurice Dillard was arraigned on Wednesday one count of second degree murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Christopher Hamilton.
According investigators, the killing followed a fight at a party in a Mount Clemens neighborhood. Early Sunday morning, Hamilton’s body was discovered in front of a home in the 70-block of Avery Street, in the area of I-94 and South River Road.
Dillard was ordered held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond with his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 23. No details have been released about a possible motive or what evidence allegedly connects him to the killing.
A second person who investigators are calling a “person of interest” in the case was released pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 586-307-9412.