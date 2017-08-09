Ndamukong Suh Pokes Fun At His Dirty Past [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Foot Locker has been known to create hilarious commercials that feature star athletes poking fun at themselves. In the past they have had Lonzo Ball make fun of his father, Barry Sanders joke about never winning a ring and Mike Tyson apologizing to Evander Holyfield for biting his ear off.

The famous shoe store released a new commercial starring former Lions DT Ndamukong Suh and New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins.

This commercial is based on both players being misunderstood and everyone being quick to judge them.

During the commercial the two are talking about how their reputation proceeds them as they are walking from their car.

While the duo is walking they wind up doing the worst imaginable things accidentally.

Suh steps on a man’s broken leg while Cousins kicks out the man’s crutches and they wind up closing the elevator on a poor little old lady.

The commercial ends with Cousins saying “are we perfect? maybe not, but who is?” Whether or not you’re a Suh fan, this has to make you laugh.