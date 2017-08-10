CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Report: A Half Dozen Teams Have Tried To Get Calvin Johnson Out Of Retirement

August 10, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: calvin johnson, Detroit Lions

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Calvin Johnson has been in the headlines the past few weeks after visiting the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

Johnson has been doing is consulting the wide receivers of those teams and it appears that NFL teams are still trying to get the former All-Pro wide receiver out of retirement.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report says that “at least a half-dozen teams have reached out to retired wide receiver Calvin Johnson to gauge whether he would consider returning to the field, but Johnson has said no.”

The report goes on to say that Johnson’s rights are still owned by the Detroit Lions and teams would have to work out a trade in order to get Johnson on the field.

It doesn’t look like Johnson has any interest in coming out of retirement.

Even though Johnson has been making appearances at NFL training camps, he still hasn’t showed up to Allen Park after the Lions invited him.

In July, Johnson spoke and said “it just wasn’t for me anymore.” If teams want Johnson on their squad it doesn’t appear possible right now.

