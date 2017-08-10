Report: A Half Dozen Teams Have Tried To Get Calvin Johnson Out Of Retirement

By: Evan Jankens

Calvin Johnson has been in the headlines the past few weeks after visiting the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

Johnson has been doing is consulting the wide receivers of those teams and it appears that NFL teams are still trying to get the former All-Pro wide receiver out of retirement.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report says that “at least a half-dozen teams have reached out to retired wide receiver Calvin Johnson to gauge whether he would consider returning to the field, but Johnson has said no.”

The report goes on to say that Johnson’s rights are still owned by the Detroit Lions and teams would have to work out a trade in order to get Johnson on the field.

It doesn’t look like Johnson has any interest in coming out of retirement.

Even though Johnson has been making appearances at NFL training camps, he still hasn’t showed up to Allen Park after the Lions invited him.

In July, Johnson spoke and said “it just wasn’t for me anymore.” If teams want Johnson on their squad it doesn’t appear possible right now.