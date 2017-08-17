Severe Storms Possible Thursday In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The weather could get pretty messy in metro Detroit Thursday.
Forecasters say a warm front is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to southeast Michigan, with a risk of severe weather especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Winds could gust up to 60 miles an hour at times with frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Localized flash flooding on roadways is possible. The National Weather Service says there could even be a chance of tornadoes.
Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
Thursday — Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Low 68F. Chance of rain 60%.
Friday — Partly to mostly cloudy. High 79F. Low 62F.
Saturday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79F. Low 62F. Chance of rain 60%
Sunday — Partly cloudy skies. High around 85F. Low 65F.
Monday — Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 86F. Low near 70F.
