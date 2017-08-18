Tornado Confirmed In Michigan’s Thumb Region

KINGSTON, Mich. (WWJ) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down in Michigan’s Thumb region as severe storms moved across the state on Thursday.

The twister was reported in the evening near the Tuscola County community of Kingston, northwest of Port Huron and about 70 miles from Detroit. It knocked down trees, pulled shingles off roofs and flipped over a trailer.

Incredible Tornado In Kingston, MI This Evening By Judy Egan Who Took This Video & Allowed Us To Share It.@ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/T08M5oWn4K — LiveStormChasers (@LiveStormChaser) August 18, 2017

Crews surveying the damage on Friday were able confirm that the funnel cloud was indeed a tornado, with winds up to 75 mph. Based on the intensity of the storm, it was given an EF-0 rating.

“In a typical year we do see a few weak tornadoes on average in Southeast Michigan,” NWS Meteorologist Jordan Dale told WWJ. “So it’s not unusual to have this type of tornado that could have had this kind of damage.”

There were no reports of injuries.

The weather service said there also were reports of a funnel cloud near the Tuscola County village of Millington and a possible tornado in Sanilac County, but no severe damage. The storms also brought heavy rains to parts of the state, causing some roadway flooding.

