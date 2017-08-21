No Criminal Charges In Mike Morse Farmington Hills Groping Case

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Well-known Detroit area attorney will not be charged criminally in the alleged groping of a woman at a Farmington Hills restaurant.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday it would not be issuing charges against Mike Morse, in connection with the reported incident in a back room at Steven Lelli’s On The Green in April.

“Our office has done a thorough evaluation of the law and the facts presented to us in the police investigation and have determined the case is better suited for the civil arena. As such, we will not be issuing criminal charges,” Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement. “We admire the courage of the victim in this case to come forward in such difficult circumstances.”

In filing a civil lawsuit in may, another prominent local attorney, Geoffrey Fieger said the alleged victim was having dinner when Morse “promoted himself as a famous person who she would like to have a picture with.” At that time, the suit alleges, Morse encouraged her to take a selfie, then grabbing the woman’s breasts and asking if that made the photo better.

[View a copy of the lawsuit]

Fieger said his client, a Novi resident, filed a complaint with the Farmington Hills Police Department. At request of the police, the suit claims, she wore a wire and recorded Morse allegedly admitting to the assault.

Morse categorically denied the allegations, contending that Fieger, a competitor, aims to damage his reputation.

This is one of several harassment suits filed against Morse in recent months.