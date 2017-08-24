Waterspouts Possible On Michigan Lakes Thursday

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re planning to go out on the lake or spend the day at the beach Thursday, be on the lookout for waterspouts.

The day might start off sunny but forecasters say clouds will move in by the afternoon, causing temperatures to drop across the region. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said the weather could look pretty threatening and some areas may even see a storm — especially if you’re close to the water.

“Temperatures are only getting up to a high today of 71,” he said. “With these cool air temperatures over these warmer lake temperatures, the conditions are favorable today for waterspouts to form on or near the bigger lakes.”

While they look intimidating, waterspouts are generally weaker than tornadoes and dissipate when they reach land. However, waterspouts can be extremely dangerous for boaters.

