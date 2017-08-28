Flooding Shuts Down I-696 In Both Directions Monday Evening

SOUTFIELD (WWJ) – If you don’t have to drive Monday evening in Southeast Michigan, don’t.

Heavy rains hitting the metro Detroit area, beginning late Monday afternoon, have caused some major flooding on local roads and freeways.

Just before 7 p.m., the worst of it was along I-696 eastbound at Evergreen Road where the freeway was completely closed (all lanes) due to flooding. Traffic was backed up for several miles, with tipsters telling WWJ they had been waiting in a line for over an hour just trying to get onto the freeway in Southfield.

As of 7:20 p.m. the westbound side of I-696 was also completely closed (all lanes) at Southfield Road.

Also, early in the evening, the Telegraph Road ramp to eastbound I-696 and the M-10 ramp to eastbound 696 were both closed due to flooding.

Michigan State Police have been urging motorists to avoid these areas.

EB 696 at Evergreen is completely flooded and closed. Backups for miles! Avoid the area. Also Telegraph ramp to EB and M10 ramp to EB 696 pic.twitter.com/4WLbJm0aJz — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 28, 2017

Flooding was also reported elsewhere, including: the M-39 ramp to eastbound I-96, northbound M-39 under Joy Road, Woodward Ave., 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak and Orchard Lake Road and Powers in West Bloomfield.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 9:45 p.m. for north central Wayne County, southeastern Oakland County and southwestern Macomb County.

As the rain continues, more flooding is possible. Keep it tuned to WWJ for the very latest during traffic and weather on the 8s. [CLICK HERE to visit our real-time traffic page].