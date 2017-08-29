Northbound I-75 Closed Due To Jackknifed Semi

DETROIT (WWJ) – Afternoon travelers are running in to traffic trouble in metro Detroit, as a jackknifed semi truck has shut down I-75.

As of 3 p.m., all lanes were closed along northbound I-75 at Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit, not far from the Ambassador Bridge. Traffic was backed up all the way to West Grand Blvd. with traffic slowing as far back as Livernois.

Clean-up of jackknifed semi continues along I-75 N at Michigan Ave. in Detroit. Updates on the 8's @WWJ950 or anytime online @WWJTraffic pic.twitter.com/boDK0daZ3K — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) August 29, 2017

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash, at around 2 p.m., and no injuries have been reported. The disabled truck was left sitting across the two left lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene, but it’s unclear how long it’s going to take to get the vehicle off the freeway.

To get around it, motorists can take I-96 west to I-94 east and then get back onto I-75 past the crash scene.

