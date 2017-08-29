Kid Rock Opening New Restaurant In Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WWJ) — We already knew Kid Rock will be opening the brand new Little Caesars Arena, but now he’s announced the opening of a restaurant inside.

It will be called “Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit” and it will reportedly feature southern dishes, local beer and craft cocktails, and live music. The restaurant plans to be open year-round — even days when there aren’t events — and is scheduled to open in September.

“In keeping true with his larger-than-life reputation, he promises to make just as loud of a bang in the restaurant business as he has done with his music,” a press release tweeted by Kid Rock read.

“Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit” will be located on the Woodward side of Little Caesars Arena.

The restaurant will be created by Delaware North. It’ll be 5800-square-feet and will seat up to 230 guests. The restaurant will also feature a stage for live music, with a focus on local up-and-coming artists.

Kid Rock will hold six concerts in September as the first live event at the brand new Little Caesars Arena. The concert dates include Sept. 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20.

Kid Rock, who’s real name is Robert Ritchie, has been in the headlines for a number of different things over the past few months. He made a big splash back in July when he tweeted that he was considering running for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, and most recently called out NFL player Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem.

It was also announced today that Delaware North will open another restaurant in Little Caesars Arena, called The District Market. It will feature a wide array of food options ranging from sandwiches and burgers to burritos and nachos. It will also serve coffee from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.