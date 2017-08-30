Warren Donut Shop Now Serving Beer

WARREN (WWJ) – Would you like a Bud Light with that bear claw? A Corona with your cruller?

It’s a possibility at Detroit Donut, located at 11 Mile Road and Hoover in Warren, as the shop is now serving beer.

“Oh, that is something crazy! I mean, you know, it’s unreal,” said Phil, who didn’t give his last name but laughed up a storm upon hearing the news. “Donut and beer? Oh my God.”

But are beer and donuts a palatable combination?

“Yeah,” insisted Lexie of Warren. “Because I know people who wake up and that’s the first thing they think of: Beer.”

Mitra Encheva, also of Warren said that although it’s maybe not for her, she sees the possibilities.

“I don’t think so; it’s not the beer time…that’s the weirdest thing ever,” she told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “But teachers usually need it before the beginning of the school year.”

This particular Detroit Donuts location also offers roll-your own tobacco and gasoline, along with a beer cave.

