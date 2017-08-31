Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers, MLB, Trade, Rumors
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Verlander Trade Talks ‘Dead,’ Won’t Be Moved Tonight, Reporter Says

Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander, MLB

DETROIT — It appears Justin Verlander will be finishing the season as a Detroit Tiger after all.

The Tigers’ star pitcher has been in the center of trade rumors for the past two months, and again was a popular name in trade talks on the final day of the waiver-wire trade deadline. However, a report indicates that trade talk on Verlander is officially “dead.”

ESPN baseball reporter Jerry Crasnick tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday that a source confirmed Verlander will not be moved before midnight — the official deadline for a player on waivers to be traded and be eligible for the postseason.

There was rumors/reports that the Tigers were still in active conversations with a number of teams for Verlanders’ services, including the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. Earlier in the day Jon Morosi, insider for MLB Network, tweeted the Tigers were in “active discussions” on the possibility of trading Verlander.

Other insiders have voiced similar thoughts throughout Thursday about the Tigers looking to shop around Verlander. However, none have tweeted anything else that indicates a deal was in the works.

Verlander has been hot as of late with a 5-1 record, 2.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in his last seven starts. He’s pitched at least six innings in each of those starts and has given up more than two earned runs only once during this stretch.

There is still time for the a trade to be made but it sounds like there won’t be a move before the clock hits midnight tonight. The Verlander trade watch will shift to the offseason as the Tigers have made it clear they will enter complete rebuild mode after trading away Justin Upton this afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch