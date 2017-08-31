Vigil For Detroit Teen Killed While Fleeing Police Turns To Protest

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Police were forced to temporarily close a Detroit street as a crowd protested the death of a teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a state trooper shocked him with a Taser.

The Wednesday night protest began as a vigil for 15-year-old Damon Grimes at the east side intersection where the crash occurred.

More than 200 people initially gathered along Gratiot Avenue. Some shouted obscenities at police. No arrests were made and no one was ticketed.

According to State Police, troopers assigned to the MSP Metro South Post, Detroit Secure Cities Partnership attempted to stop the 15-year-old driver of an ATV 4-wheeler for reckless driving. The troopers activated their emergency lights and siren, but the ATV driver refused to stop, police said, leading troopers in a pursuit eastbound on Rossini.

At some point during the chase, one of the troopers deployed a Taser, striking the teen. At Gratiot Ave., the teen lost control of the ATV, driving off the roadway onto the sidewalk before crashing into the back of a pickup truck.

The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors are investigating the case. The trooper has been suspended.

A $50 million civil lawsuit has been filed against the trooper.

