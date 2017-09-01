Livonia Spraying Pesticides To Avoid Possible Zika Virus Outbreak

LIVONIA (WWJ) — Crews will be spraying an industrial area of Livonia today to avoid any chance of a Zika Virus outbreak.

Livonia spokesman Brian Wilson says crews will be in the area west of Newburgh Road between Schoolcraft Road and Amrhein after a mosquito was discovered that is not native to Michigan. They haven’t found the Zika Virus, but that mosquito — named the Asian Tiger — can carry the virus.

Livonia spokesman Brian Wilson spoke with WWJ Newsradio 950 on the mosquito situation, and pointed out this method is being used as a precaution.

“The Asian Tiger tail is not a main carrier of the Zika Virus but they are capable,” Wilson told WWJ Newsradio 950 reporter Sandra McNeill. “This particular species is an animal feeder but they will take human blood sources as well.”

Crews will be using outdoors foggers and laying down larvicide to help deal with the mosquitoes.

Wilson added that these pesticide products won’t harm humans and are solely made to kill adult mosquitoes.

“It’s a very, very low volume pesticide and it’s really intended to kill adult mosquitoes,” Wilson said.

It was reported last week that the Asian Tiger mosquitoes had been found in an industrial area in Livonia along the I-96 corridor. It was the first time this type of mosquito has been found in the state, according to the health department.