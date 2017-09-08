Lions D.J. Hayden Joins Cause For Hurricane Harvey Relief

DETROIT — Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden is sending out a plea to encourage people to do what they can for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hayden said after seeing the devastation in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey he felt compelled to speak up and partner with the organization Greater Houston Community Foundation. The foundation is accepting donations that will be used to help victims recover from the impact caused by the powerful storm.

As a Houston native, Hayden says this mission is personal.

“I’m born and raised in Houston, Texas and I’ve seen a couple of my friends and some family members houses flooded and who’s property has been flooded,” Hayden said. “The whole city has been flooded and it’s just been crazy, and unfortunate for some people. The misfortune people, it’s hard for them to bounce back when their whole house is completely damaged.”

Hayden said you can make a donation simply by going to the foundation’s website at GHCF.org. The organization has already raised more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, according to the website.

Hayden is from Houston, and played his college ball at the University of Houston. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2013 and will make his Lions debut on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Hayden joins a number of other NFL players and organizations that have dedicated time and effort to raising money for relief funds. That includes the Detroit Lions, who donated $1 million last week toward the relief efforts, and Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt, who has helped raise $27 million.