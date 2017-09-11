Police Release Video, Photos Of Suspects In Shooting Of 4-Year-Old

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police have released photos and a video of the vehicles of interest pertaining to a shooting of a 4-year-old girl on the city’s southwest side.
The shooting happened on Friday around 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of Ogden Street in Detroit. It was originally reported that police thought it was a drive-by shooting, however, the girl was not the target.
The suspects were inside of a black Cadillac, a silver GMC Yukon, and a silver or light colored Honda. The girl was inside her grandmother’s home when the suspects in three vehicles are said to have exchanged gunfire.
The girl was hospitalized with non-fatal, but extensive injuries. There were other people in the home as well, but no one else was injured.
If anyone recognizes these vehicles or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5446.