Detroit Police, Shooting, Drive-by Shooting

Police Release Video, Photos Of Suspects In Shooting Of 4-Year-Old

Filed Under: detroit police, Drive-by shooting, shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police have released photos and a video of the vehicles of interest pertaining to a shooting of a 4-year-old girl on the city’s southwest side.

Police Release Video, Photos Of Suspects In Shooting Of 4 Year Old

The shooting happened on Friday around 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of Ogden Street in Detroit. It was originally reported that police thought it was a drive-by shooting, however, the girl was not the target.

Police Release Video, Photos Of Suspects In Shooting Of 4 Year Old

The suspects were inside of a black Cadillac, a silver GMC Yukon, and a silver or light colored Honda. The girl was inside her grandmother’s home when the suspects in three vehicles are said to have exchanged gunfire.

Police Release Video, Photos Of Suspects In Shooting Of 4 Year Old

The girl was hospitalized with non-fatal, but extensive injuries. There were other people in the home as well, but no one else was injured.

If anyone recognizes these vehicles or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5446.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch