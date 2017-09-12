Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Detroit

By Chase Hunt

Oktoberfest is right around the corner for another year of testing the latest beers and celebrating the arrival of fall. There will be plenty of authentic German beer and good eats throughout the city and the southeast region of Michigan. Crack out the lederhosen and enjoy a day of debauchery in Frankenmuth, Michigan’s little Bavaria, or catch a Tigers’ game in combination with other activities in Detroit.

Royal Oak Beer Fest

Royal Oak Farmers Market

316 E. Eleven Mile Road

Royal Oak, MI 48607

(248) 246-3276

www.royaloakbeerfest.com/oktoberfest

Date: Oct. 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Held by the Royal Oak Farmers Market, the Royal Oak Beer Fest celebrates Oktoberfest with over 50 breweries, spirits and live entertainment. Tickets to the event cost $15 and include a commemorative pint glass, a photo and games. Bring friends along and get one ticket free when you buy five and try a sampler for $5! Stay tuned to the official website for entertainment soon to be announced!

Frankenmuth Oktoberfest

Heritage Park

601 Weiss St.

Frankenmuth, MI 48734

www.frankenmuthfestivals.com Date: Sept. 15, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. In its 28th year, the Frankenmuth Oktoberfest is the first to operate with the blessing of the original Oktoberfest in Munich after an official proclamation in 1996 by Lord Mayor Christian Ude and the German Parliament. Weiner dog races, authentic Hofrbäu beer and entertainment make Frankenmuth the place to be with its German influence. Check the website for additional days and times for activities and be sure to stop in local shops and restaurants to see how they may be celebrating. Oktoberfest in the D

Hockeytown Cafe

2301 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 471-3464

www.hockeytowncafe.com/event/oktoberfest-2017 Date: Sept. 23, 2017 at 1 p.m. Oktoberfest in the D brings 20 local breweries into the mix with food at Hockeytown Cafe that includes brats and briskets. The Detroit Tigers are offering a special package for those who would like to attend both the Oktoberfest event and the home game across the street at Comerica Park. Tickets are $55 but that price includes admission, a pint glass and 15 drink tokens worth a 3-ounce pour.

Dakota Inn Rathskeller Oktoberfest

Dakota Inn Rathskeller

17324 John R St.

Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 867-9722

www.dakota-inn.com Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 8 p.m. The Dakota Inn Rathskeller is hosting Oktoberfest activities each Friday and Saturday from Sept. 16 throughout October. There will be German bands and polka dancing at the authentic German bar in its 84th year serving German favorites. Oktoberfest doesn’t have to last just one weekend at the Dakota Inn with various entertainment.

Atwater Bloktoberfest

Atwater Brewery

237 Joseph Campau St.

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 877-9205

www.atwaterbeer.com Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 12:30 a.m. until Sept. 16, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. A church turned beer garden, the 20th anniversary Bloktoberfest celebration kicks off on Sept. 16 for an entire day of games, music, Bavarian hair braiding, German food and fare, and Keg and Stein Hoist competitions. Atwater will be flying in their original brewmaster from Germany for the 20th anniversary to brew a special beer for the event.

