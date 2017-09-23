Downriver Traffic Alert: Biddle Road Closing At Train Tracks

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – A week-long construction project is going to tie up traffic Downriver.
Officials say Consolidated Rail Corporation is closing Biddle Road (West Jefferson Avenue) from Ford Avenue (Northline) to Goddard Road, beginning Monday, Sept. 25.
The closure is expected to stay in place through Friday, Sept. 29 so the company can conduct crossing repairs.
Posted Detour: Take Ford Avenue to Fort Street, to Southfield Road and then back to Biddle Road.
