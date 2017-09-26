Best Places For Iced Coffee In Detroit

By Lori Melton

There’s nothing like sipping a great cup of iced-coffee to get your caffeine fix and beat-the-heat on a hot summer day. The Motor City boasts lots of great cold java delights found in charming local coffee shops. Whether it’s poured over ice, cold brewed or streams from a nitro tap, sometimes a chilled coffee beverage is the only thing that will satisfy your craving. Check out our list below for five of the best places to grab a great iced coffee in Detroit.

Astro Coffee

2124 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 808-0351

www.astrodetroit.com

Located in Corktown, Astro’s is a quaint, inviting coffee shop that prides itself on being part of Downtown Detroit’s urban revitalization. Astro offers a variety of roasters from around the country, including Ritual Coffee Roasters in San Francisco and Anthology Coffee right in Detroit. They offer plenty of great iced varieties from cold brews to international options like Kieni Kenyan coffee that’s served up in a mason jar. Customers even rave about the perfectly-cubed ice cubes. They also offer sandwiches and baked goods if you want to grab a bite with your coffee.

Urban Bean Coffee

200 Grand River Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 496-1010

www.urbanbeanco.com 200 Grand River Ave.Detroit, MI 48226(313) 496-1010

You can’t miss Urban Bean Coffee – just look for the bright orange two-story building attached to the Griswold Parking structure. They serve CrackALacka Cold Brew from White Pines Coffee – it takes 16 to 24 hours to cold brew it and customers rave about the difference. Also, any brew is going to be sweeter when paired with Detroit’s own Dutch Girl donuts. A totally yummy combination!

The Red Hook Detroit

8025 Agnes St.

Detroit, MI 48214

(313) 458-8761

www.theredhookcoffee.com 8025 Agnes St.Detroit, MI 48214(313) 458-8761

The Red Hook is another great local Motown coffee café with locations in Detroit and Ferndale. The Red Hook’s cold coffee is crafted with cold-pressed beans, which reduces bitterness and enhances smoothness. It comes in multiple varieties: Iced coffee, pour overs, iced latte and iced mocha and bottled cold brew. They also offer a delicious selection of baked goods like Oreo whoopee pies, double chocolate biscotti and blueberry cakes.

Related: Best Donuts In Detroit

Avalon Cafe and Bakery

1049 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 285-8006

www.avalonbreads.net/avalon-cafe-and-bakery-downtown-detroit 1049 Woodward AvenueDetroit, MI 48226(313) 285-8006

Detroiters flock to this local Midtown bakery for the crazy-good cookies, cakes, scones, muffins, and breads. But, you can’t count out a great cup of classic in-house-brewed iced coffee to compliment the sweet treat of your choice. This place is simply a must-try if you’re in the Motor City and your cold cup of java won’t disappoint.

Chazzano Coffee Roasters

1737 E. 9 Mile Road

Ferndale, MI 48220

(248) 691-4256

www.chazzanocoffee.com 1737 E. 9 Mile RoadFerndale, MI 48220(248) 691-4256

Chazzano’s family-owned shop in Ferndale serves up cold brewed coffee soda that’s available on tap or bottled. It’s really a must-try for cold brew and iced coffee lovers. They make it without sugar or additives and offer a few different flavor varieties like the Fruit of the Bean Cascara Soda with pineapple and passion fruit notes.

Related: Best Bagels And Lox In Detroit