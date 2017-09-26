Best Places For Iced Coffee In Detroit

By Lori Melton
There’s nothing like sipping a great cup of iced-coffee to get your caffeine fix and beat-the-heat on a hot summer day. The Motor City boasts lots of great cold java delights found in charming local coffee shops. Whether it’s poured over ice, cold brewed or streams from a nitro tap, sometimes a chilled coffee beverage is the only thing that will satisfy your craving. Check out our list below for five of the best places to grab a great iced coffee in Detroit.
Astro Coffee
2124 Michigan Ave.
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 808-0351
www.astrodetroit.com
Located in Corktown, Astro’s is a quaint, inviting coffee shop that prides itself on being part of Downtown Detroit’s urban revitalization. Astro offers a variety of roasters from around the country, including Ritual Coffee Roasters in San Francisco and Anthology Coffee right in Detroit. They offer plenty of great iced varieties from cold brews to international options like Kieni Kenyan coffee that’s served up in a mason jar. Customers even rave about the perfectly-cubed ice cubes. They also offer sandwiches and baked goods if you want to grab a bite with your coffee.
200 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 496-1010
www.urbanbeanco.com
You can’t miss Urban Bean Coffee – just look for the bright orange two-story building attached to the Griswold Parking structure. They serve CrackALacka Cold Brew from White Pines Coffee – it takes 16 to 24 hours to cold brew it and customers rave about the difference. Also, any brew is going to be sweeter when paired with Detroit’s own Dutch Girl donuts. A totally yummy combination!
8025 Agnes St.
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 458-8761
www.theredhookcoffee.com
The Red Hook is another great local Motown coffee café with locations in Detroit and Ferndale. The Red Hook’s cold coffee is crafted with cold-pressed beans, which reduces bitterness and enhances smoothness. It comes in multiple varieties: Iced coffee, pour overs, iced latte and iced mocha and bottled cold brew. They also offer a delicious selection of baked goods like Oreo whoopee pies, double chocolate biscotti and blueberry cakes.
1049 Woodward Avenue
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 285-8006
www.avalonbreads.net/avalon-cafe-and-bakery-downtown-detroit
Detroiters flock to this local Midtown bakery for the crazy-good cookies, cakes, scones, muffins, and breads. But, you can’t count out a great cup of classic in-house-brewed iced coffee to compliment the sweet treat of your choice. This place is simply a must-try if you’re in the Motor City and your cold cup of java won’t disappoint.
1737 E. 9 Mile Road
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 691-4256
www.chazzanocoffee.com
