Woman Charged In Tainted Breast Milk Case Arrested In Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WWJ/AP) – An Indiana woman accused of trying to kill her infant niece by putting pain relief medication in a bottle of breast milk has been arrested in Michigan.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that a task force apprehended 19-year-old Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda Thursday in Bay City. Rodriguez-Miranda, of Fort Wayne, is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

She was charged Monday with attempted murder.

Rodriguez-Miranda is accused of trying to kill her 11-week-old niece by mixing crushed pain medication in a bottle of breast milk. Police say she was upset at having to share her mother’s home with her brother’s new family. The baby was unharmed, but court documents show that the unused milk contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin pills — enough to kill an adult.

The case came to light when her mother found texts on the cell phone she and Rodriguez-Miranda shared, according to reports. The daughter allegedly told her boyfriend that she’d tried to kill the infant girl, adding: “Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

Police believe Rodriguez-Miranda fled to Michigan after learning that she was under investigation in the alleged attempted poisoning.

