Andre Drummond Accepts Fan’s Gummy Worm Challenge

On his new YouTube vlog #DaysWithDre, the Detroit Pistons’ star center Andre Drummond called for challenge suggestions from fans.

Thanks to user Amina Amina we now know how many gummy worms he can fit in his mouth. His first attempt was 12 which Drummond admitted was “obviously that was a complete failure.” The second attempt used a strategy to put a bunch in at first and then added a couple more to get to 17.

They’re one of his favorite candies he said before starting the challenge. He spits most of them out at the end.

Drummond told the lucky fan he was sending her a signed hoodie for being the winner.

These kind of interactions with fans is undoubtedly why he’s successful on social media. With more than 1.9 million combined Twitter and Instagram followers according to a Crain’s report he tops the list of Detroit professional athletes ahead of Miguel Cabrera and Golden Tate.

Drummond is the highest paid player for the Pistons and has been the target of fan criticism over his on-the-court performance. In an interview with 97.1 The Ticket’s Will Burchfield the 24-year-old Drummond said he’s working on a number of aspects of his game including losing weight.

He’s heading into his sixth season in the league and with the Pistons who will be in a new arena in Detroit. A meet the team event is scheduled for Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.