Driver Who Struck I-96 Overpass Facing Charges

BRIGHTON (WWJ) – The driver of a truck that slammed into an I-96 overpass in Livingston County, leading to its demolition, is now facing charges.
The unnamed 30-year-old Waterford man has been ticketed for operating an over-height vehicle and for reckless driving, according to the Livingston Daily.
Michigan State Police say it appears an equipment boom being hauled on a flatbed trailer apparently raised as it was traveling I-96 eastbound last Wednesday and smacked into the Pleasant Valley Road overpass. MDOT had to demolish the bridge, which is expected to remain closed to traffic the next six months.
The man is employed with MacAllister Machinery Rentals in Wixom, according to the newspaper, which is an equipment rental firm.