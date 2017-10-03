LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Driver Who Struck I-96 Overpass Facing Charges

(Credit: Jon Hewett/WWJ Newsradio 950)

BRIGHTON (WWJ) – The driver of a truck that slammed into an I-96 overpass in Livingston County, leading to its demolition, is now facing charges.

The unnamed 30-year-old Waterford man has been ticketed for operating an over-height vehicle and for reckless driving, according to the Livingston Daily.

Michigan State Police say it appears an equipment boom being hauled on a flatbed trailer apparently raised as it was traveling I-96 eastbound last Wednesday and smacked into the Pleasant Valley Road overpass. MDOT had to demolish the bridge, which is expected to remain closed to traffic the next six months.

The man is employed with MacAllister Machinery Rentals in Wixom, according to the newspaper, which is an equipment rental firm.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch