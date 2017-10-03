Man Killed In Overnight Crash On I-75 In Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – A 52-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along I-75 overnight.
The crash happened around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-75 just north of North Dixie Highway, in Frenchtown Township.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Miras Gojcaj, of Monroe, was driving his 2009 Buick Enclave northbound when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck the center median barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Gojcaj was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, and speed does not appear to be a factor. Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 734-240-7557.
The freeway was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene but has since reopened.
