I-75 Closed In Southwest Detroit For Demolition Of Damaged Bridge

DETROIT (WWJ) – Avoid the area if you can. All lanes of I-75 near the Ambassador Bridge in Southwest Detroit will be closed for days for partial demolition of a bridge.

MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross says an inspection of the I-75 bridge at Junction Street found that a portion of it must come down and be replaced after it was struck by a gravel hauler on Tuesday.

The freeway will be closed in both directions near the bridge beginning Wednesday afternoon, possibly through Friday.

“We have to test for asbestos,” Cross said. “We have to make sure there’s no utilities in there; there’s a number of things that have to be done.”

“Plus we are over a live construction zone that’s already in the works,” she added, nothing that southbound I-75 already closed from Springwells Avenue to Northline Road as part of an ongoing I-75 rehab project.

Wednesday afternoon, southbound I-75 was closed with all lanes merged into one to exit at Clark Avenue and the service drive will have only one lane open. Drivers are strongly advised to avoid southbound I-75 by using the detour of westbound I-96.

Northbound I-75 will be closed at Livernois Avenue. MDOT said the northbound closure would take more time to set up due to three lanes of traffic. Motorists can go east to M-85, Fort Street, to continue north.

Cross said motorists traveling in the area should expect big backups and proceed with caution.

“Drivers need to realize that there’s people out there working, and while it is very frustrating to them, they’re driving, you know, safely within a vehicle; that they’re protected,” Cross said. “Workers who are out there with barrels and vests, trying to do their best to keep the road safe for drivers.”

