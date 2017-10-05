Oakland County Teen Faces Felony Charges After Gunfire In High School Hallway

OXFORD TWP. (WWJ) – An Oakland County teen is facing felony charges stemming from an incident involving gunfire at Oxford High School.

Garrett Brodeur, 18, of Oxford Township, was arraigned in 52nd District Court Thursday on one count of Attempt to Disarm a Peace Officer, a 5 year felony; one count of Assault Resist/Obstruction, a 2 year and/or $2,000 felony; and Assault and Battery, a 93 day and/or $500 misdemeanor.

A personal bond was set at $7,500. If he’s released, he must have no contact with the victim, no firearms or weapons at home, wear GPS tether, stay off school property and submit to random breathalyzer tests and probation monitoring.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the situation unfolded Tuesday afternoon when Brodeur assaulted his ex-girlfriend in the school hallway. A school administrator then escorted Brodeur to the office, and he allegedly punched the administrator in the chest.

When OCOS deputies arrived to arrest Brodeur, a struggle ensued. That’s when Brodeur is accused of trying to grab a deputy’s gun from its holster, shooting off one round. The bullet went through bottom of the hostler and ricocheted into a wall where it was lodged, deputies said.

No one was struck or injured by the discharged round, and Brodeur was arrested without further incident.

A lawyer for Brodeur’s says the teen has a non-epileptic seizure disorder, and it’s the first time he has had a violent situation. However, officials say Brodeur had previously signed a written agreement saying he would distance himself from his ex-girlfriend, due previous incidents between them.

Attorney Kevin Laidler told WXYZ-TV that Broduery — who is an A student, active in sports and his church —has tried medication and therapy, but it hasn’t helped. He claims the teen emerges from the seizes in a sort of “sleepwalking state, and may become agitated or angry.

Brodeur was taken to a local hospital to be checked out Tuesday before he was booked in the Oakland County Jail. He will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on October 16.

Oxford Community Schools sent an email to parents saying that everyone is safe, and it will be working with the OCOS on the ongoing investigation.