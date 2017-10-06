Storm Could Hit During Prime Tailgate Time At Michigan, Michigan State Game

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Things could get a little wet and wild before the Michigan VS Michigan State game Saturday at the Big House.

Forecasters say a storm could hit before the game during prime tailgating time, potentially bringing winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

“It’s going to be a warm afternoon as you’re tailgating, the high getting up to 73. But I can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm in spots in Ann Arbor Saturday evening, or anywhere else for that matter,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

The rain and thunder could even linger past kickoff, further dampening game-day festivities.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBSDetroit.com weather team:

Friday — Cloudy with rain, mainly in the morning. High 67F. Low 63F.

Saturday — Considerable clouds early, decreasing later in the day. Some evening rain, thunder possible. High 81F. Low 60F.

Sunday — Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s, lows in the low 60s.

Monday — Plenty of sun. High 78F. Low 57F.

Tuesday — Times of sun and clouds. High 72F. Low 52F.

