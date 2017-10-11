Jackknifed Semi Ties Up Traffic On I-696

OAK PARK (WWJ) – A jackknifed semi on I-696 is causing major traffic backups for the soggy morning commute Tuesday.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on westbound I-696 at Lincoln, just west of Greenfield Road.

Vehicles are backed up for miles, beyond Woodward, as traffic is passing by the scene in a single lane.

Other circumstances surrounding the crash, and whether the rain played a role, weren’t immediately clear.

 

