Bond Reduced For Man Charged In Hines Park Sex Assault, Suspected In Danielle Stislicki Disappearance

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A Berkley man linked to a high-profile missing persons case appeared in court Thursday for a hearing in a separate attempted rape.

Floyd Galloway, 30, is facing kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault charges after allegedly grabbing a 28-year-old woman in Hines Park last September.

The victim told investigators she was headed east on the bicycle path, west of Levan, when the suspect attacked — strangling her and punching her in the face before dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River. While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take her clothes off, demanding sex — but the victim was able to fight him off and get away. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while the suspect fled on foot, police said. Galloway was arrested and charged in the attack in June.

In court Thursday, Galloway’s attorney asked the judge to reduce his bond to $50,000, arguing that the $750,000 cash (no surety or 10 percent) required to secure his release ahead of trial was excessive. Prosecutors fired back, saying the amount was more than appropriate due to the nature of the charges. In the end, Judge Mark Slavens decided to reduce Galloway’s bond to $350,000 cash or surety (no 10 percent).

“I want to be clear that I’m just taking into account this particular case that’s in front of me today. I believe that with the allegations that the people have put forth, the strangulation, repeated strangulation, and with regard to DNA with a young woman that he did not know at any point in time, I think it says to the court that he is a danger to the community,” he said. “I am going to reduce the bond, I’m going to grant your motion, but I’m not certainly going to go to anywhere close to the area that the bond report reflected.”

If Galloway posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether and be under house arrest. He’s due back in court Nov. 29.

Galloway is the same man whose house was searched in December, a couple of weeks after 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki went missing after leaving work in Southfield in December. According to police, Galloway once worked as a security guard at MetLife, where Stislicki was employed, and the two were acquainted. Police didn’t say much about the search at the time, but neighbors say they saw officers taking a mattress and other items out of the 30-year-old’s home.

Stislicki was last seen on Dec. 2, 2016. It’s believed “Dani” planned to meet up with a friend for dinner that night — but she never showed up. Her Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River with her purse inside. Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki has said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

The attack on the Hines Park bicycle path, allegedly carried out by Galloway, happened two months before Stislicki went missing.

Although Galloway has been named a person of interest, he has not been charged in Stislicki’s disappearance.

Anonymous tips on the Stislicki case can be submitted to the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.