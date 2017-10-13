Traffic Idles On I-275 After 2 Semi-Trucks Collide

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Traffic on I-275 is moving again after two semi-trucks collided during the morning commute.
The crash happened early Friday on northbound I-275 just north of Ann Arbor Road in Livonia.
Officials say one semi-truck rear ended the other.
The crash was blocking two lanes of traffic for several hours, allowing traffic to pass by the scene in only the left lane.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday the freeway reopened to traffic.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.