Woman Critically Injured In Hit-And-Run Rollover Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who caused a crash on the west side that left a woman in critical condition.
It happened early Friday morning on Wyoming and Chalfonte, just west of the Lodge Freeway on the city’s west side.
Police say a 49-year-old woman driving a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was struck by a white Dodge Journey SUV. The truck rolled over and landed between a light pole and power pole.
The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the journey got out of the vehicle after the collision and fled from the scene on foot.
Wyoming remains closed as police investigate the scene.
