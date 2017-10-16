Report: Brad Ausmus Could Be Next Red Sox Manager

Brad Ausmus has again surfaced as a candidate for another managing job, and this time it’s for an even better franchise.

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Ausmus was “in the mix” for the vacant Philadelphia Phillies manager position, and now he’s reportedly a candidate to take over as the next Boston Red Sox skipper.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports tweeted on Monday that Ausmus is one of the candidates for the Red Sox gig — which became open last week when John Farrell was fired. One leading reason for this rumor is the connection between Ausmus and his former boss Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Ausmus thught to remain a candidate in Boston tho declined to pursue mets. He's dartmouth guy, connection to dombrowski, div champ team, etc — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 16, 2017

As Tigers fans should remember, Dombrowski was the one who hired Ausmus to replace Jim Leyland in 2013. Ausmus helped lead the Tigers to the playoffs in his first year as the skipper, but never matched that success again during his final three years in Detroit.

Ausmus was 314-332 record as the Tigers manager. This past year the Tigers finished 64-98, which was the organization’s worst win-loss record since the disastrous 2003 season.

Heyman also pointed out that Ausmus declined to pursue the New York Mets’ manager position. Last week, Ausmus was consider to be one of the leading candidates for that job.

The Boston media doesn’t seem thrilled about the idea of Ausmus coming to town. Matt Dolloff of CBS Boston wrote a story, titled “Hopefully, Dave Dombrowski Hasn’t Already Decided On Brad Ausmus,” on the possibility of Ausmus taking over as the next Red Sox manager that went into detail of how Ausmus wouldn’t handle the media well in Boston.

“The real concern with Ausmus, however, is the way he handled public scrutiny,” Dolloff wrote. “And there’s no way that the Detroit media is as pervasive, aggressive, or cynical as what he would encounter in Boston.”

The story also referred to how well Ausmus worked with Red Sox and former Tigers pitcher David Price, who has also had his issues with the media while in Boston. Dolloff said Ausmus and Price could become “media-bitching buddies” together in Boston.