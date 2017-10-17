Feds: Shinola Employee Stole, Sold Hundreds Of Watches

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Shinola employee is facing federal charges, accused of stealing hundreds of wrist watches, selling them on the black market and pocketing the cash.
Court records show Judith Walker was charged last Thursday with wire fraud after a text message gave her away, prosecutors say, as she negotiated the sale of a stolen watch.
“Tell your boy I have another pink one with the diamond regular $2800 his price 1100,” Walker texted, according to federal court records. The alleged thefts date back to 2015, the records say.
Walker was charged in what’s called a “criminal information,” a formal criminal charge which typically signals that a defendant is expected to plead guilty.
Further details including Walker’s age and hometown were not immediately known.
Detroit-based Shinola makes handcrafted wristwatches — assembled in Detroit — as well as leather goods and bicycles. Work began in January of this year on a Shinola boutique hotel in the heart of downtown.