Macomb Couple Who Allegedly Sex Trafficked Disabled Woman To Get Mental Exam

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ)  – A Macomb Township couple accused of keeping a disabled woman in a shed and selling her for sex will undergo a mental evaluation.

A 41-A District Court judge on Tuesday issued the order after concerns were made by attorneys for 38-year-old Michael Welch and 30-year-old Misty George.

L) Michael Welch and R) Misty George (Booking photos)

Authorities say they were prostituting the 29-year-old woman with physical and mental disabilities, setting advertisements through a website offering her sexual services. The victim was allegedly was forced to live in a shed — near the suspects’ mobile home in Westbridge Manor at 21 Mile and Heydenreich roads — after she was unable to pay rent to the couple.

Both Welch and George were arraigned early this month on felony human trafficking and prostitution charges. Additionally, George is charged with using a computer to commit a crime.

Depending on results from the evaluation, at thee Center for Forensic Psychiatry, a judge will determine if the two are mentally competent to stand trial and if they were culpable for their alleged crimes.

