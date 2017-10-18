Michigan State University Increases Police Presence, Security At Events

EAST LANSING MI - MARCH 5: The Breslin Center during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans on March 5, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Buckeyes 91-76. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING (AP) – Michigan State University police say they’re increasing security for campus events, including a no-bag policy for all events at indoor athletic facilities.

They said Tuesday police also will have a more visible presence at high-profile events such as home football games.

The changes take effect with Friday’s men’s and women’s basketball Midnight Madness at the Breslin Center.

The no-bag policy means all bags such as purses, large bags, camera and binocular cases, and other similar bags, are prohibited at all events at indoor athletic facilities, including the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena. The policy affects not only athletic events but also concerts and special events.

The East Lansing and university police departments announced Oct. 6 they were investigating general threats made against sporting events at the university.

