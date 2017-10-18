Surprise Guest Eminem Fires Up Crowd Before Pistons Opener [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
The Pistons broke out a surprise guest for their first game in downtown Detroit in nearly 40 years.
As Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ played on the Little Caesars Arena loudspeakers just before opening tip on Wednesday night, the rapper himself stood up from a courtside seat, wearing a blue Pistons shirt beneath a black hoodie, and fired up the crowd.
“Detroit, welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons. Let’s Go!!” Eminem yelled, as he saluted the fans.
The Pistons responded to Eminem’s rousing appearance, racing out to an early lead over the Hornets. Tobias Harris led the way.
Eminem, whose freestyle slam of Donald Trump went viral last week, was spotted backstage before the game, but it wasn’t know that he was part of the Pistons’ pregame presentation.
Another local artist, Kid Rock, was later shown on the big screen, but the crowd gave him a much different reception.
The Pistons moved from The Palace of Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena after the 2016-17 season. They hadn’t called downtown Detroit home since 1978 when they played in Cobo Arena.
