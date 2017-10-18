Surprise Guest Eminem Fires Up Crowd Before Pistons Opener [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Eminem, Little Caesars Arena, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Pistons broke out a surprise guest for their first game in downtown Detroit in nearly 40 years.

As Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ played on the Little Caesars Arena loudspeakers just before opening tip on Wednesday night, the rapper himself stood up from a courtside seat, wearing a blue Pistons shirt beneath a black hoodie, and fired up the crowd.

“Detroit, welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons. Let’s Go!!” Eminem yelled, as he saluted the fans.

The Pistons responded to Eminem’s rousing appearance, racing out to an early lead over the Hornets. Tobias Harris led the way.

Eminem, whose freestyle slam of Donald Trump went viral last week, was spotted backstage before the game, but it wasn’t know that he was part of the Pistons’ pregame presentation.

Another local artist, Kid Rock, was later shown on the big screen, but the crowd gave him a much different reception.

The Pistons moved from The Palace of Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena after the 2016-17 season. They hadn’t called downtown Detroit home since 1978 when they played in Cobo Arena.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Damon Teed says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    F^&* em

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch