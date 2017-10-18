Surprise Guest Eminem Fires Up Crowd Before Pistons Opener [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Pistons broke out a surprise guest for their first game in downtown Detroit in nearly 40 years.

As Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ played on the Little Caesars Arena loudspeakers just before opening tip on Wednesday night, the rapper himself stood up from a courtside seat, wearing a blue Pistons shirt beneath a black hoodie, and fired up the crowd.

“Detroit, welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons. Let’s Go!!” Eminem yelled, as he saluted the fans.

So that's one heck of a way to start the first Pistons game in Detroit in 40 years. @Eminem kicks it off on the mic. pic.twitter.com/lRsTUVK1Lp — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 18, 2017

The Pistons responded to Eminem’s rousing appearance, racing out to an early lead over the Hornets. Tobias Harris led the way.

.@Eminem got us fired up and we're starting strong at @LCArena_Detroit. 16-8 with 6:33 to play in the first. — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 18, 2017

Eminem, whose freestyle slam of Donald Trump went viral last week, was spotted backstage before the game, but it wasn’t know that he was part of the Pistons’ pregame presentation.

Eminem backstage at @DetroitPistons opening game at Little Caesars Arena just now. pic.twitter.com/Ox5Q6paYJV — Freep Entertainment (@FreepEnt) October 18, 2017

Another local artist, Kid Rock, was later shown on the big screen, but the crowd gave him a much different reception.

That was interesting. Kid Rock shown on the big screen at LCA (next to Dominic Raiola). Some cheers, plenty of boos & a “f*ck you” behind me — Kyle Bogenschutz (@KyleBogey971) October 18, 2017

Nice round of boos for Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena when they showed him on scoreboard. Wonder why? — Pat Caputo (@patcaputo98) October 18, 2017

The Pistons moved from The Palace of Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena after the 2016-17 season. They hadn’t called downtown Detroit home since 1978 when they played in Cobo Arena.