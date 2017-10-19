Police: Woman In Crossing Guard Hit-And-Run Had Open Container In Car

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A Detroit woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured an elderly crossing guard had an open container of alcohol in her car at the time, according to police.
Nichole Drain, 36, was remanded to the Macomb County Jail after being arraigned on number of charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
It’s alleged that Drain had stopped her car at an intersection near Steenland Elementary School, where she was picking up her child Tuesday afternoon, when the 82-year-old crossing guard asked her to move her car. When the man started to walk away, Drain hit him — then returned later on foot and yelled at the school principal.
The guard suffered minor injuries. Drain was taken into custody at the scene.
Secretary of State records show Drain has had her license suspended 13 times since 2003, with three substance abuse convictions in the past ten years. Her license is currently revoked and she’s also on probation for a driving while intoxicated conviction in 2015.
Drain is due back in court Oct. 25. She’s being held on a $50,000 bond.
