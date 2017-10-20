Police Arrest Two Linked To Oakland County Hotel Robberies

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — Two suspects have been arrested for their roles in multiple armed robberies of Holiday Inn Express hotels in Oakland County.

The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Friday the arrests of 31-year-old Jamele Andre Atkins of Lansing and 32-year-old Marlena Benita Villanueva of Holt. Southfield Police noticed a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the robberies on Friday around 12:30 a.m. When trying to pull over the suspects, the vehicle fled and was later captured after a police chase.

The two are believed to have robbed two different Holiday Inn Express hotels this past week. Atkins allegedly had a semi-automatic pistol when he demanded money from a front desk employee at the Holiday Inn Express on Northwestern Highway on Tuesday.

Two days later, Atkins entered the Holiday Inn Express on Haggerty and repeated the same incident. In both instances, Atkins got into a 2008 – 2012 white Chevrolet Malibu and fled the scene after being handed the money.

Both were arraigned on Friday. Atkins faces a two counts of armed robbery and Villanueva faces one count of armed robbery. Atkins was held without bond, and Villanueva has bond set at $500,000 cash or surety. Both have a preliminary exam date set for Nov. 1.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is still requesting that anyone with additional information contact the Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.